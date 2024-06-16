BGYO GROOVES THROUGH LOVE IN NEW SINGLE ‘GIGIL’

BGYO expresses adoration for a potential love in the group’s new single “Gigil.”

The Filipino boy group also released its performance video, which captures the allure of a brewing love matched with a fresh and upbeat sound that showcases a new side of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate.

This time, the members have taken more control in expressing their ideas and vision through their music. “Before we recorded the song we would meet on what we could do to make it more kami (us),” Mikki said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“It can be sexy or cute. If mapapanood niyo ‘yung performance video, we wanted to be colorful. ‘Yung manggigigil ka sa sobrang ka-cutan,” JL added.

“Gigil” is produced by FlipMusic’s Bojam and composed by Julius James “Jumbo” De Belen and John Michael Conchada. The track has already earned 116,000 streams on Spotify while its performance video garnered over 100,000 YouTube views in a week after its release.

It also dominated the iTunes chart in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines. Earlier this year, BGYO released the old school-inspired track “Patintero” which has reached 1.8 million streams on Spotify.

They also performed “Uuwian” from the soundtrack of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim along with JL who released his solo version of the song. Meanwhile, Gelo and Mikki collaborated with Maymay Entrata on the song “Kalma Kahit Magulo” from the soundtrack of High Street.