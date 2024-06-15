Tribal trend

The wild behavior of tourists has sparked stricter social regulations in the Spanish resort town of Platja d’Aro. The targets of higher fines are scantily clad or naked bachelors and bachelorettes attending weddings.

By the end of June, authorities will slap an $811 fine on those “walking or standing on a street or public space without clothing, or only in underwear, or for wearing clothing or accessories that represent human genitals, or with dolls of a sexual nature,” a city hall spokesperson said, CNN reports.

Higher fines of $1,620 could be meted out for other unspecified vulgar behaviors.

Meanwhile, a new menace is faced by a reclusive tribe in the Amazon jungle of Brazil.

Elon Musk’s Starlink, a satellite-based internet service provider, connected 2,000 members of the Marubo tribe living in the rainforest along the Ituí River nine months ago.

While the introduction of fast internet has allowed quick emergency response, education and contact with relatives living elsewhere, it is also disrupting daily life in the tribal community.

“Everyone is so connected that sometimes they don’t even talk to their own family,” complained local Alfredo Marubo, the surname of all members of the tribe, New York Post reports.

Worse, Marubo said, many young tribesmen have been sharing porn videos in group chats.

“We’re worried young people are going to want to try it,” he said, referring to the kinky sex acts they’ve suddenly been exposed to, according to NYP.

