With the Philippines remaining at No. 39 in the FIFA women’s rankings, Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso believes the squad has still what it takes to perform better.

Torcaso said the team continues to improve as it looks to grow stronger for future tournaments.

“We keep working and challenging ourselves. We have battled against some of the best in the last three to six months. Always building!” Torcaso said.

“No. 39 ranking is stable, but we want to get better.”