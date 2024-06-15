‘Tawa-tawa’ no dengue cure — DoH

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — The Department of Health (DoH) said there is currently no proven herbal cure for dengue.

Speaking during the third day of the Engaging Media for Health Literacy conference, Dr. Kim Patrick Tejano, Medical Officer IV of the DoH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, emphasized that plants such as tawa-tawa, guava, and bird’s chili or siling labuyo have not been scientifically proven to cure dengue.

“For now, tawa-tawa, siling labuyo, especially with guava, have no proven effects on dengue,” Tejano said.

“When there’s fever or any symptoms [of dengue], we advise immediate consultation with the nearest healthcare provider to receive supportive treatment promptly,” he added.

Tejano’s statement comes in response to a viral social media post claiming that eye chili or siling labuyo can cure dengue, which the DoH previously refuted.