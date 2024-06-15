SM City General Trias groundbreaking event

SM Supermalls President, Steven Tan (6th from the right), and City of General Trias Mayor, Luis “Jonjon” Ferrer IV (7th from the right), lead the groundbreaking of the soon-to-rise SM City General Trias, the 8th SM mall in the Province of Cavite. Joining them are (L-R): Project Development Group Head of GT Capital, Stephen Comia; President of Federal Land, Inc., Thomas Mirasol; Chairman of Profriends, Guillermo Choa; SM Vice President for Operations, Junias Eusebio; SM Vice President for Engineering and Design, Architect Fides Hsu; Rev. Father Teody Andres; City of General Trias Vice Mayor, Jonas Labuguen; Cavite Provincial Board Member, Morit Sison; SM Senior Assistant Vice President for Operations John Jason Terrenal; DEVEX Chairman, Edison Ng and SM Assistant Vice President for Operations Lorenzo Calingansan IV.
Leading the capsule laying during the groundbreaking ceremony of SM City General Trias are (L to R): DEVEX Chairman Edison Ng; SM Vice President for Operations Junias Eusebio; Rev. Father Teody Andres; SM Vice President for Engineering and Design Arch. Fides Hsu; Cavite Provincial Board Member Morit Sison; City of General Trias Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen; City of General Trias Mayor Luis “Jonjon” Ferrer IV; SM President Steven Tan; SM Assistant Vice President for Operations Lorenz Calingasan IV and SM Senior Assistant Vice President for Operations South John Jason Terrenal.