Senator eyes probe of NAIA security after 'Vietnamese scandal’

Senator Raffy Tulfo is eyeing to investigate the capability of security units detailed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA 3) in Pasay City after a female traveler created a scene at the departure area.

Tulfo, the new chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Service, said he will file a resolution to investigate the incident, particularly the security protocols in airport facilities, determining how the Vietnamese woman was allowed to roam around naked at the departure area.

Tulfo cited reports noting Vietnamese woman was prevented from leaving for Ho Chi Minh City on 8 June after an immigration officer discovered her as an overstaying tourist and that she needed to pay fines. The woman objected, became agitated, undressed, and walked naked around the departure area.

According to Tulfo, authorities managed to calm down the woman, dress her, and escort her to the medical clinic.

“While the woman was allowed to leave after medical treatment, it was evident in the video that security personnel seemed unsure of what to do in this kind of situation,” Tulfo said, noting that security failed to prevent the woman from walking towards the boarding gate and causing a commotion.

The senator stressed that it’s important to identify the roles and duties to be performed by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, Manila International Airport Authority, Office for Transportation Security, blue guards, and other concerned agencies to avoid a blame game.

“It is about time to have a proper system of security protocols,” he said.