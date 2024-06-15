Samar business confab draws investors

TACLOBAN CITY — Big entrepreneurs and investors converged in Northern Samar on Friday for the Second Ibabao Business Conference where discussions centered on the province’s rich potential for tourism, fisheries and coconut industry.

Governor Edwin Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Dato and other local officials engaged guests-entrepreneurs in a fruitful discussion centered on the investment potentials of Northern Samar.

Senator Imee Marcos joined the conference as the guest of honor, together with Board of Investments officials led by BoI Investment Assistance Service executive director Bobby Fondevila, BoI IAS Director Ernesto delos Reyes Jr., Northern Samar Business Club, other local and national investors.

“We are positioning Northern Samar as an emerging eco-tourism destination. With the bounty of natural attractions that the province is blessed with, Northern Samar makes for a good nature, adventure, and heritage experience,” says provincial tourism officer Josette Doctor.

Doctor said tourism is an economic driver of Northern Samar as it also draws investors to the province and helps propel its economic development.

Due to its strategic geographic position, Northern Samar is also blessed with a variety of aquatic resources that can provide livelihood to fisherfolks in the province.

Provincial agriculturist Jose Luis Acompanado said Northern Samar is the second largest fishing ground in the country next to Zamboanga Peninsula and its water on the Pacific side is also a migratory route of tuna fish.

“This is a manifestation of the potential that the province has in fisheries and fish production, good enough to draw a number of investors to venture into fish business in the province,” Acompanado said.