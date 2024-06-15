PVL draws 47 aspirants for inaugural rookie draft

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) proudly announces the initial class for the league’s inaugural Rookie Draft, which will take place on 8 July 2024.

From a total of 50 applicants, the list was trimmed to 47 after careful deliberation and screening.

This historic event marks a significant milestone for the PVL, showcasing a diverse and talented pool of athletes ready to make their mark on the professional stage.

The aspirants successfully met the 12 June deadline, securing their spots in what promises to be a highly-competitive draft.

De La Salle University middle blocker Thea Gagate, setter Julia Coronel, outside hitter Maicah Larroza, and middle blocker Leila Cruz headline the class.

From UAAP women’s volleyball runner-up University of Santo Tomas (UST) opposite spiker Pierre Abellana registered for the draft.

Adamson University will see seven of its student-athletes enter the draft in outside hitters Lucille Almonte and Ishie Lalongisip; opposite spiker AA Adolfo; setters Nikka Yandoc and Angge Alcantara; libero Karen Verdeflor; and middle blocker Sharya Ancheta.

University of the Philippines (UP) will see graduating seniors Abi Goc (outside hitter), Jewel Encarnacion (outside hitter), and Stephanie Bustrillo (opposite spiker) vying for spots, alongside with University of the East’s (UE) Dara Nieva (opposite spiker) and liberos Jenina Zeta and Dea Villamor and Ateneo libero Roma Mae Doromal.

The draft will also feature abroad-based Filipinos with Aleiah Torres of Brock University and Nathalie Ramacula of Red River College Polytechnic throwing their hats in the ring.

Players from all over the country also entered their names in the draft.

Letran’s Daisy Melendres and Bay Anne de Leon; Arellano’s Dodee Batindaan, Robbie Mae Matawaran, Lorraine Pecana, Donnalyn Paralejas, and Charmina Dino; EAC’s Catherine Almazan; Lyceum’s Camille Belaro; San Beda’s Maxinne Tayag and Lalaine Arizapa; San Sebastian’s Jewelle Bermillo; and Perpetual Help’s Razel Aldea and Sandra Dayao compose the NCAA alumna.

Additionally, the draft includes Lovely Zapf and Lian Macasiray from DLSU-Dasmarinas, Andrea Jardio of Lyceum-Alabang, Jamie Solina from Marinduque State, Danya Casino of Trinity, and Danivah Aying from USJ-R.

Completing the list of hopefuls are former La Salle training pool players Caroline Santos, Ysabela Bakabak, and Giliana Torres, former UST Tigress Mary Grace Vernaiz, former NU Lady Bulldog CJ Evangelista, and former UE Lady Warrior Remcel Santos.

The highly anticipated two-day Draft Combine, set for June 25-26 at Gameville Ballpark in Sheridan, Mandaluyong, will also showcase the league’s free agents.

The live draft lottery determining the order of the first four picks will be held on the June 24 episode of The Starting Lineup, which airs on RPTV and Pilipinas Live.