Promoting sportsmanship, unity and camaraderie toward nation-building: Bong Go supports UP Alumni Golf Cup

Months after the successful conclusion of the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) President's Golf Cup on 14 December last year, the benefits of the support provided by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) continue to resonate within the community.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go's instrumental role was clear—he not only expanded the event's scale but also infused it with a renewed spirit of sports towards the university’s vision of honor and excellence in the service of the nation.

Held annually, the event also nurtures a sense of community and philanthropy among the university’s alumni members. The additional funding that Go advocated for facilitated a larger tournament scale held at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City, and more substantial support for alumni-driven causes and charity works.

Go underscored the multifaceted role of sports in societal development: "Sports serve as a dynamic platform for fostering discipline, health, and unity. Our support for the UPAA President's Golf Cup mirrors our deep commitment to these enduring values," he stated.

Through such initiatives, Go—affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit—continues to help mold a vibrant sports culture that discovers and hones talent and fosters community cohesion and national spirit.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ‘yung pagkakataong ibinigay n’yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” said Go.

Beyond the greens, Go has been a staunch advocate for sports development through significant legislative efforts. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.

In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also introduced Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots sports development and gives opportunities to more aspiring athletes from different parts of the country.

Recognizing the critical need for sufficient funding in the sports sector, the senator emphasized his successful efforts to secure an increased budget for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This additional funding is anticipated to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance in the international stage, as well as launch effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts in the grassroots.