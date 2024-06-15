PFF eyes futsal friendlies

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) wants to have friendly matches with other countries in preparation for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

PFF president John Gutierrez said the federation wants to see the women’s futsal team compete against other countries and possibly form a tournament with other Southeast Asian nations.

“We’re looking at a number of friendlies and tournaments that we can use to prepare not just for the country but also for the countries who are trying to qualify for the first edition of the Futsal Women’s World Cup,” Gutierrez said.

“On top of my head, I am thinking of asking the AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) to have our ASEAN neighbors come to the country and hold a tournament. That ‘s one of the possibilities that we can tap to prepare properly.”

The Philippines competed against New Zealand and Indonesia last year in the PFF Tri Nation Futsal Invitational 2023 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium where it wound up with a silver medal.

Now, Gutierrez hopes to see more female futsal players take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their skills in the first Futsal Women’s World Cup ever.

“While other teams, other women are dreaming of an opportunity to play in a World Cup, the Philippines had already been listed as a participant. We are the first team to qualify,” Gutierrez said.