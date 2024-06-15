NO SWEEP: Mavs show signs of life, clobber Celtics by 38

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks dominated Boston 122-84 on Friday to fend off elimination in the National Basketball Association Finals, denying the Celtics a sweep in the best-of-seven championship series.

Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half and Kyrie Irving added 21 for the Mavs, who snapped the Celtics’ 10-game playoff winning streak but still have a mountain to climb as they try to become the first team to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series.

Now down 3-1, Dallas will try to stop the Celtics from celebrating an 18th title when they travel to Boston for Game 5 on Monday.

“Like I said at the beginning of the series, it’s first to four,” Doncic said. “We’re going to believe until the end.”

“I have big belief in this team that we can do it, so we’ve just got to keep believing.”

Doncic, roundly criticized after Game 3 when he fouled out with more than four minutes left and could only watch as the Mavs’ comeback bid fell short, was dialed in on the defensive end as Dallas held the Celtics to 36.2 percent shooting.

Boston star Jayson Tatum scored 15 points and Jaylen Brown had just 10 as the Mavs posted the third-largest margin of victory in NBA Finals history.

“Thought they played with a ton of energy and physicality,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of the Mavericks. “And they are a great team, that’s the reason why they are here when they play like that.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 15 points off the bench for Dallas and 20-year-old rookie Dereck Lively added 11 — including his first career three-pointer — as the Mavs topped 100 points for the first time in the series.

Dallas handed Boston their first road defeat of these playoffs and ended their bid for the 10th 4-0 sweep in Finals history.

With Doncic and Irving leading the way, Dallas built a 34-21 first-quarter lead — the Mavs’ highest-scoring quarter of the series.