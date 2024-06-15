NEDA, DoTr in talks to start Cebu global port

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Department of Transportation (DoTR) are now in talks for the commencement of the P16-billion Cebu International Bulk Seaport slated in the third quarter of the year.

“As of now, I am still waiting for the advisory related to the news from DoTr, because the project is administered by the national government through the DoTr,” Cebu Port Authority general manager Francisco Commendador III said in an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“I have heard that they are still meeting NEDA and DoTr,” he added.

During the Asia Infrastructure Forum organized by Infrastructure Asia last week in Singapore, DoTr Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said the construction of the new international Port in Consolacion, Cebu will begin by the third quarter after the necessary government approvals are secured.

Batan said the project secured the endorsement of the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC)-Technical Board earlier this week.

This will be followed by the approvals of the ICC-Cabinet Committee and the National Economic and Development Authority Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“So, we’re pursuing our construction, hopefully, starting in the third quarter of this year,” Batan said.

The new international seaport is set to reclaim 25-hectare in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion.

It will have two berths that can accommodate 2,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) vessels upfront and eventually 4,000 TEU vessels.

The target completion will be 2027.

Batan cited that the existing Cebu International Port in Cebu City is already very congested, which is the only port that serves foreign container traffic.

In 2018, the Philippines and Korean Export-Import Bank signed a $172.64 million loan agreement for the new Cebu port.