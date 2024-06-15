NBA Hall of Famer Barkley says next season to be his last on TV

Leading basketball commentator and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said on Friday next season would be his last on television regardless of future NBA media deals.

Barkley, 61, has been a popular NBA studio analyst for TNT Sports since he retired from playing in 2000, drawing followers with his expert commentary and quick wit.

The Washington Post and other US media reported that the NBA has held talks with TNT Sports owner Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, Amazon and NBC about its next media rights deal after the 2024-25 season.

"There has been a lot of noise around our network the last few months and I just want to say I've talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT," Barkley said on NBA TV.

"But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television," he said.

Warner Bros. Discovery has held the NBA rights since 1988 but its current deal expires after next season and speculation has grown over whether it would retain them.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this month talks were continuing.

Barkley made the announcement on a postgame show after game four of the NBA Finals, which the Dallas Mavericks won 122-84 at home to keep the best-of-seven championship series against the Boston Celtics alive at 3-1.