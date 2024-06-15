Mission accomplished: PLDT Home ends nationwide basketball-inspired series with PBA stars mentoring young guns

The beauty of sports is how it can make people from all walks of life come together. It’s even more with basketball, perhaps the biggest sport in a hoop country like the Philippines, and how it connects individuals, communities, and an entire nation. Basketball has launched careers, employed industries, entertained fans, and most of all, inspired the youth. This remained the most evident with PLDT Home’s Fiber Fastbreak series – a recently concluded month-long campaign that celebrated the sport and the Filipinos’ love of the game.

Reaching key regions across the Philippines, PLDT Home Fiber Fastbreak made its stops in Cebu, Davao, and Metro Manila. From April to May, the campaign featured action-packed events that connected top basketball stars to their roots while getting them closer to the hoop fans. Ultimately, PLDT Home Fiber Fastbreak became a massive opportunity for elite athletes and coaches to reach out to young players and provide them with invaluable wisdom on and off the court.

PLDT Home kickstarted Fiber Fastbreak at SM Seaside Cebu, flying out some of the standouts playing in Manila back to the Queen City of the South. Gilas Pilipinas star Carl Tamayo and TNT Tropang Giga hotshots Robert “RR” Pogoy and Calvin Oftana, who all hail from Cebu, returned home with ace player Kib Montalbo to reconnect with fans. Former PBA hero and national team sharpshooter Dondon Hontiveros, now serving as Cebu City vice mayor, also joined the festivities. Interacting with fans from the region, the athletes led the fun and games both at the newly reopened PLDT Store and at Gamefest 2024.

“Coming home to Cebu makes me remember how I started my basketball career, and how far I’ve come thanks to this sport,” said Tamayo, a Talisay, Cebu native who played in high school with the Adamson Baby Falcons and then the National University Bullpups before making a name in the UAAP Seniors with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons. In 2022, he led the collegiate squad that would eventually give the state university its first men’s basketball trophy since 1986. Having played professionally in Japan and now under Coach Tim cone’s tutelage, Tamayo is one of Cebu’s youngest and most prized talents.

“I play to honor my family, especially my departed dad, who played for the University of Southern Philippines Foundation,” he said. “I owe a lot of my growth as a player to him, and I hope I keep doing him proud.”