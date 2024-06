LATEST

MASA 2024 LIVE FIRE DRILL IN LAOAG

LOOK: Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos, along with Philippine Councilors League National President Handy T. Lao, Presidential Assistant for Northern Luzon Ana Carmela Remigio, and other local officials, fired the 105mm and 155mm howitzers as part of the Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 2024 on Saturday, 15 June, at Camp Cape Bojeador in Burgos, Ilocos Norte. | via Jasper Dawang