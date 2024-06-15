MagBeerPagRain conquers Japa Cup

MagBeerPagRain, a selection of coaches, medical and other support staff of San Miguel Beer, Magnolia and Rain or Shine in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), defeated the Ginebra Boys, 80-68, to reign supreme in the revived PBA Press Corps Raffy Japa Cup basketball tournament last Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Aldo Panlilio, a strength and conditioning coach of the Beermen, led MagBeerPagRain with his 19 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and two steals, but it was John Tabasin who had 12 of his 17 in the opening period, helping their team race to a 23-4 lead at the end of the first 10 minutes of play.

Big man Ethan Casares, a physical therapist of the Elasto Painters, also played huge with his 20 markers, 13 boards, two steals and two blocks for MagBeerPagRain, which led by as much 25 in the fourth quarter of the final game of the tournament that was being presented by Burlington, The Socks Authority, and also supported by Rain or Shine, LGR, Gatorade, the Philippine Sports Commission and the PBA.

The Ginebra Boys of head coach Rey Baron were led by the nine points apiece of Richard Marcos, Aaron Ang and JayR Baron.

In the first game, TerraPort, led by Sydney Talabis’ 26 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and three steals, came from behind to beat MVP Sports Foundation, 77-63, to salvage third place.

Burlington marketing associate Kim Magbujos along with PBA Press Corps President Vladi Eduarte of Abante Tonite, Japa Cup commissioner and PBA head of statistics Fidel Mangonon III and deputy commissioner Jonas Terrado awarded medals to the champions, runners-up, second runners-up and top individual performers in simple ceremonies right after the game together with other members of the PBAPC.

Joining Panlilio in the tournament’s Mythical Five were Casares, Marcos, Talabis and tournament leading scorer Allan Apura of MVPSF.