IMO condemns Red Sea attack

The International Maritime Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating maritime transport, has condemned the attack by Houthi rebels on the MV Tutor, which carried 22 Filipino crew members, in the Red Sea.

"Once again, I am appalled at the fact that seafarers going about their work continue to be targeted and injured. I am truly saddened to learn that one crew member is currently unaccounted for on merchant vessel Tutor following an attack on the ship in the Red Sea,” said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez in an emailed statement to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Earlier, the Department of Migrant Workers on Friday said one of the 22 Filipino seafarers on board the Tutor was missing.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Greek-owned and Liberia-flagged ship is still at sea after sustaining damage from a double missile attack by the Iran-allied militants as it was traversing the Red Sea on 12 June.

Strong condemnation

“My thoughts and those of IMO are with the family of the crew member. I strongly condemn any type of attack against international shipping, regardless of its motivation or cause,” Dominguez said.

With this, he demanded all governments and relevant organizations to provide maximum assistance to the seafarers affected, and to spare no effort in finding a resolution to this crisis.

“This situation cannot go on. Everybody is going to feel the negative effects if international shipping is not able to trade as normal. But our commitment is, above all, safeguarding the safety of all seafarers," he said.

In a video message on Saturday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured that the government is doing its best to repatriate the remaining 21 crewmen who cheated death following the Houthi attacks.

“We are now coordinating with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and exerting all efforts to bring the 21 Filipino seafarers to Djibouti. From there, we are making arrangements for them to come home safe,” the President said.