Ildefonso reunites with Tiu

Korean Basketball League veteran Dave Ildefonso will complete the potent Strong Group-Pilipinas that will compete in the 43rd William Jones Cup, scheduled 13 to 21 July in Taipei, Taiwan.

Ildefonso’s addition completes a formidable lineup that includes notable players such as Kiefer Ravena, Angelo Kouame, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading and RJ Abarrientos.

Also part of the team are DJ Fenner, Chris McCollough, Caelan Tiongson and Tajuan Agee, along with young guns Jonathan Manalili, Allen Liwag and Tony Ynot.

Ildefonso brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent the past two years competing in the Korean Basketball League with Suwon KT.

Ildefonso played 44 games with the Sonicboom.

“My top priority in joining SGA is to help the team which is being handled by one of my friends in Ateneo Jacob (Lao) win the championship in any way possible,” said the 24-year-old son of Converge assistant coach Danny Ildefonso.

“Representing the country is always a privilege, and I intend to make the most of an opportunity like this.”

Ildefonso expressed particular excitement about reuniting with Kouame, his former teammate during Ateneo’s championship run in UAAP Season 85.

“I’m really excited to be on the same team with Ange again,” Ildefonso remarked. “I know what he can bring to the team and how valuable he is as a player. He’ll definitely have a big role to play for SGA.”

This tournament also marks a reunion between Ildefonso and Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu, who previously coached him during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019 and the Dubai International Basketball Tournament in 2020 under the Mighty Sports banner.