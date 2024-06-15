Heat, Wizards set for Mexico clash

NEW YORK (AFP) — The National Basketball Association's (NBA) Miami Heat and Washington Wizards will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on 2 November, the league announced on Friday, marking its 33rd game in Mexico.

The contest at Arena CDMX is the latest in a series that dates to 1992, with more games played there than any country outside the United States and Canada.

"The game and surrounding events will serve as the ultimate celebration of the NBA for fans in Mexico and across Latin America," NBA Mexico senior vice president and managing director Raul Zarraga said.

It will be the third game in Mexico for the Heat, who feature six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo.

"We're excited to return to Mexico City to bring a little of Miami's Heat to the passionate fans of such a vibrant city," said Eric Woolworth, president of the Heat business operations.