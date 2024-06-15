Go pushes for cooperative development

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go last Wednesday demonstrated his steadfast dedication to the cooperative movement by joining the distribution of financial support to 23 qualified cooperatives at the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) office in Davao City.

Known affectionately as Mr. Malasakit, Go highlighted the essential role of cooperatives in boosting local economies and empowering communities.

Reflecting on the broader implications of strong cooperatives, Go discussed how cooperative success is linked to national progress.

“Strong cooperatives mean strong communities and strong communities mean a strong nation. By empowering our cooperatives, we are directly contributing to the nation’s development and stability,” he remarked, reinforcing the vital link between local empowerment and national welfare.

“As we look forward, our goal is to integrate more technological solutions into our cooperatives, making them not only more efficient but also more resilient in the face of economic challenges,” he added.

The senator has played a pivotal role in supporting cooperative development as a member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

He successfully advocated for additional funding in the 2024 budget for the CDA’s Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives. This initiative aims to fortify the infrastructure of micro and small cooperatives through the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba Program.

Go is also the co-author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11502, or the National Cooperative Month Act, which designates October as National Cooperative Month annually. Furthermore, he co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11535, mandating the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at municipal, city, and provincial levels, thereby ensuring sustained support for cooperative development.