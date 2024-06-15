Gerry’s offers Father’s Day Feast

Gerry’s restaurant never misses being on the occasion as it always offers a wide range of food set meals in any celebration.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to honor Dad than by treating him to his all-time Filipino dishes that you can avail from Gerry’s?

This Father’s Day, Gerry’s is offering a set meal designed to surely delight every dad’s palate.

The proudly Pinoy restaurant put together a fusion of their best-selling dishes to perfectly match the Father’s Day celebration.

What is more exciting about the Dad’s Favorite Set Meal by Gerry’s is that customers can get a sling bag.

The set meal consists of Gerry’s legendary and favorite dishes such as Crispy Pata (Regular), Sisig, Beef Kare-Kare, Chicken Kebab, Platter of Rice, Buko Pandan and Pepsi in a pitcher good for 4 persons. This set is exclusive for dine-in, take out and pick-up orders - available until supplies last.

“With today’s, it is the perfect time to plan your date with your dad. Be sure to make reservations today, as Gerry’s restaurants are always fast-full and the go-to restaurants for this kind of celebration. Cheers to Dad and the special moments shared around the table!” Gerry’s said in a statement.