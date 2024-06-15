BUSINESS

Gerry’s offers Father’s Day Feast

With today’s, it is the perfect time to plan your date with your dad. Be sure to make reservations today, as Gerry’s restaurants are always fast-full and the go-to restaurants for this kind of celebration.
Gerry’s offers Father’s Day Feast

Gerry’s restaurant never misses being on the occasion as it always offers a wide range of food set meals in any celebration.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to honor Dad than by treating him to his all-time Filipino dishes that you can avail from Gerry’s?

This Father’s Day, Gerry’s is offering a set meal designed to surely delight every dad’s palate.

The proudly Pinoy restaurant put together a fusion of their best-selling dishes to perfectly match the Father’s Day celebration.

What is more exciting about the Dad’s Favorite Set Meal by Gerry’s is that customers can get a sling bag.

The set meal consists of Gerry’s legendary and favorite dishes such as Crispy Pata (Regular), Sisig, Beef Kare-Kare, Chicken Kebab, Platter of Rice, Buko Pandan and Pepsi in a pitcher good for 4 persons. This set is exclusive for dine-in, take out and pick-up orders - available until supplies last.

“With today’s, it is the perfect time to plan your date with your dad. Be sure to make reservations today, as Gerry’s restaurants are always fast-full and the go-to restaurants for this kind of celebration. Cheers to Dad and the special moments shared around the table!” Gerry’s said in a statement.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph