Fluss on Hamas talks: ‘A bitter pill’

Considered the bedrock of the war against terror is the principle of not negotiating with terrorist organizations which global powers, including the United Nations, are now prodding Israel to bend in its unrelenting campaign against Hamas.

Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss acceded to the need to negotiate with the terrorists to secure the release of the remaining 120 Israeli hostages, 39 of whom are believed dead based on intelligence that Israel has gathered.

Fluss said his government has a duty to retrieve the bodies of the dead and return them for proper burial.

In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW, Fluss said Hamas is seeking the release of suspected terrorists in exchange for the hostages, apart from the cessation of hostilities, in the negotiations being brokered by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Russia and China.

“That’s the dilemma. But we have to remember that we have hostages and our responsibility is to bring those hostages back alive. In this complicated situation, you have to do the best you can. But what is clear for us is to bring home these hostages and, second, we will make sure that Hamas cannot attack Israel again,” Fluss said.

Hamas should not be allowed to rebuild its forces in Gaza, the Israeli envoy stressed.

New entity to rule Gaza

Fluss referred to proposals by international governments, research institutions, and think tanks to form a new entity that will govern Gaza in place of Hamas.

“However, the Israeli government has not disclosed exactly the new entity it would like to see control Gaza. But for sure, we have to achieve the demilitarization and deradicalization of the population which means providing education, an aspect that they have ignored for years,” he said.

Hezbollah chimes in

Amid the euphoria over the release of four hostages last 8 June, Hamas ally Hezbollah of Lebanon fired rockets into northern Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike that killed one of its senior commanders.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified more than 200 projectiles that crossed its border, some of which triggered fires, but no casualties were reported, international news organization BBC reported.

“All the communities on the northern border have been evacuated. Things are escalating because Israel is being attacked again and again. And that’s what we want to stop,” Fluss said.

Surrounded

The envoy lamented that Israel is surrounded by Middle Eastern countries where terror organizations like Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah operate. These Islamic groups have openly sought the destruction of the State of Israel and the killing of Jews.

“We talk about the slogan “from the river to the sea” that they all chant, which means no recognition will be given to Israel to exist. The world is cynical, and the countries continue to ignore Israel,” Fluss said.

“Our country, since 1948 has defended itself from more than 20,000 terror attacks.”