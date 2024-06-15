FL gives Kanlaon relief drive boost

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined hands for an aid-giving activity on Saturday for Negros Occidental families who were affected by the Mt. Kanlaon eruption.

The First Lady distributed P17.5 million in cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation to some 1,752 families at P10,000 each. Food and non-food items were also given on top of the cash aid.

Of the total recipients, 1,500 were residents of La Castellana while the rest were from Bago City.

Relief team

Joining the assistance drive were other top government officials, as well as DSWD executives including Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez, Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe, and Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma.

DSWD Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) officials led by Regional Director Carmelo Nochete, Assistant Regional Director for Operations Arwin Razo, Disaster Response Management Division Chief Erlyn Garcia, and Crisis Intervention Section Head Beverly Salazar also attended the activity.