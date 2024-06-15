Brawner assures Filipinos can still fish in WPS 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines assured that all fishermen in the West Philippine Sea can continue fishing in their traditional fishing grounds in the area, military chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. said on Friday.

In a media interview, Brawner said the AFP assures that all fishermen in the WPS can continue fishing in their traditional fishing grounds in the area.

“That’s our message. We told them that, for them not to be afraid, but to just go ahead with their normal activities to fish in our exclusive economic zone, we have the right to exploit the resources in the area. So our fishermen should not be afraid,” Brawner said in an ambush interview with reporters.

“Anyway, your Armed Forces of the Philippines, our Philippine Navy, and the Philippine Coast Guard are there,” he added.

Brawner said there are plans in place to ensure that Filipinos can still avail of the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights over the WPS.

“So we are discussing a lot of things that we can do in order for us to protect our fishermen,” he noted.

On the other hand, Brawner said the AFP’s recent airdrop resupply mission for the troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

“Well, we have a lot of different options that we are doing to deliver the supplies needed by our soldiers from BRP Sierra Madre. The last resupply mission was very successful,” he said.

Brawner did not mention more details about the resupply mission.

“But it's enough to say, that we will continue bringing supplies to our troops, we will continue rotating our troops in all the features that we are occupying in the West Philippine Sea and we will continue to protect our territory and our sovereign rights,” he underscored.

Brawner assured there was no untoward incident during the resupply mission.

“We made sure that our supplies will not be seized. But at the same time, we are also careful that the situation will not escalate because the desire of our armed forces, of our country, as stated by our President—is that we should stop the war,” he said.

“We have to prevent war. But at the same time, we have to exert our rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he added