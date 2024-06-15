Born to (trail) run

When Christopher McDougall hypothesized that humans are born to run, we can be certain he meant trail running.

His basis for his theory is evolution: How our species have evolved and survived in the forest or the savanna because we had the capacity of self-propulsion. Our ancestors had to run to eat and to avoid being eaten.

Nowadays, of course, we usually are able to run on paved roads. But there is something so natural and primal in running on trails, no longer of course to hunt or escape from a predator, but to enjoy an activity that is so embedded in our DNA.

Fortunately, our country is blessed with such natural resources that everywhere we are, there is a trail that can be run within a ten-kilometer radius. We have such beautiful hills, mountains, and valleys with varying levels of difficulty suited for every runner.

Indeed, we are already renowned for our beautiful beaches and diving sites but I have always thought we can likewise be the trail running capital of Asia.

Next week, a major international event is sure to put us on the world’s trail running map. The very first Southeast Asia Trail Running Cup (SEATRC) will be happening in Bontoc, Mountain Province no less.

The event will be participated in by hundreds of runners from Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

This major project is being undertaken by the Philippine Trail Runners Association (Philtra) with the support of the Department of Tourism and the local governments of Bontoc and Mountain Province.

The race course, which was sanctioned by the Philippine Amateur Athletics Federation following World Athletics guidelines, will take runners on a journey through the breathtaking beauty of the region’s diverse terrain, lush forests, heritage trails, terraces, rivers and falls, picturesque mountains and winding trails.

Among the highlights of the route are the Chico River, Mount Palikir Aso, Kadchog Rice Terraces, Mount Kamaliton, Kaman-Utek, 1000 Steps Trail, Ganga Caves, The Petroglyphs, Mount Fato, Guinaang Rice Terraces, Mount Kupapey, Maligcong Rice Terraces, Tocucan Village, Chapyusen Falls and Caneo Vilage.

The event will showcase Mountain Province’s natural beauty and the Bontoc people’s warm hospitality.

The festivities will commence on 19 June with the delegations’ arrival, technical meetings, and Southeast Asian Trail Running Confederation conference.

Competition kicks off with the Vertical Uphill challenge on Friday, 20 June, followed by the Parade of Nations and Opening Ceremonies in the afternoon. The trail expo opens on Saturday, and the competition continues on Sunday, culminating in an Awards Ceremony in the evening.

Leading the Philippine contingent is Jhon “Stingray” Onifa from Antique and Elizabeth Dangadang from Baguio.

Fortunately, the SEATRC by-invitation event for professional athletes will happen alongside the open categories organized by Tawid Mountain Marathon. Recreational trail runners can challenge themselves to race in the same course as the elite athletes.

Philtra president, Atty. James Roldan, said he hopes the event will not only promote the Philippines as a trail running capital but will also foster a love for trail running among the locals.

He said that Filipino runners definitely have what it takes to excel in the sport and the best training grounds.

“Hopefully, someday, we can be competitive in the major international races.”

Among the projects Philstra has initiated is the Batang Philtra. By opening race categories for children, Philtra hopes to develop a pool of young talents who can eventually carry the flag internationally. Some of them are participating in the SEATRC events.

I only rediscovered trail running recently and have fallen in love with the sport.

Not only does one get to bask in the glorious beauty of nature, the trails present a different level of challenge. Whereas one can easily settle into cruise control while running on the road, running on trails forces all of a runner’s senses to be hyper alert. One wrong move and you can get lost, sprain an ankle, or plunge into a ravine.

I was born with an irrational fear of heights so every time I venture on a trail up or down a mountain, I confront this fear, hoping to someday overcome it.

Next week, I am looking forward to running Bontoc (24-kilometer open category) and hopefully learn a thing or two from the best of Southeast Asia.