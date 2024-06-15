Balancing act of a single father

Leonel Magistrado Abasola, the newly-elected president of the National Press Club (NPC) of the Philippines, is a single father who commutes daily from Dasmariñas, Cavite, to his workplace. This role comes with its challenges, especially since he lost his wife three years ago after 28 years of marriage.

Despite the loss, Abasola has admirably balanced his roles at home and work. He wakes up promptly at 5:30 a.m. each day, starting with an hour-long walk or bike ride with Marxia, his 11-year-old Shih Tzu. Afterward, he heads to the market and then prepares breakfast before attending to Marxia and his other eight dogs. His mornings also involve watering his plants, a task he attends to with care.

Keeping abreast of current affairs is crucial for Abasola, given his position. He spends time monitoring the latest news from various agencies and ensures he’s prepared for any interviews related to his Senate assignments. These responsibilities are part of his commitment to the Philippine News Agency, where he plays a significant role.

His dedication doesn’t end there. Abasola also prepares lunch for his 22-year-old daughter, who studies at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas in Cavite, ensuring she’s set before she leaves for school. The commute to the Senate in Pasay City follows, a journey that takes two hours, before he heads to the NPC headquarters in Intramuros by 4 p.m. His return journey home is another two-hour commute, concluding a long day that repeats from Monday through Thursday.

Fridays are reserved for his duties at the NPC, while Saturdays find him doing household chores like laundry, which he handles himself. Sundays, often seen as a day of rest, are packed with activities. After attending Mass, Abasola takes time to iron clothes and thoroughly clean the house. The day also includes hosting his regular “Meet the Press on Air” program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Radyo Pilipinas/PTV 4 in Quezon City.

Reflecting on his journey, Abasola recognizes the invaluable support from his NPC colleagues, Pi-Beta Fraternity, and the Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parish. Their support has been instrumental in his recovery from the loss of his wife.

Despite the challenges, Abasola finds solace and joy in the company of his pets, whom he lovingly names as part of his daily routine. “I have to be more attentive to Marxia, my occasional roommate, and as I go outside, I have to greet Twinkle, Lucky, Bella, Shaggy, Bamboo, Monny, Wintruff and Bulaw,” he says fondly.

As Father’s Day approaches, Abasola reflects on missing his wife’s midnight greetings and the profound truth that “It’s hard being a single father, but even harder without a father.”