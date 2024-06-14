The Great GutVenture

The world’s No. 1 probiotic brand previously known as “Erceflora Kiddie”, is evolving to meet the needs of kids and adults of all ages with a thrilling relaunch as “Erceflora” during its on-ground installation of “GutVenture: An Immersive Experience” at the Glorietta Activity Center.

GutVenture is an immersive, multi-sensory experience that brings the wonders of probiotics to life. Each guest embarking on this journey is set to learn more about gut health and wellness by exploring a series of interactive exhibits, educational visuals, and hands-on activities.

During the launch, Erceflora introduced its two newest variants made with the same Bacillus Clausii, “Gut Defense” for daily use which aids in enhancing intestinal ecology, and “Gut Restore” which helps enhance the body’s natural resistance to gut infections, best taken when symptoms arise.

“This new chapter for Erceflora signifies our commitment to provide Filipinos with the supplements they need to holistically care for their gut and take more proactive steps in achieving lifelong wellness,” Rica Mateo, ASEA Erceflora Zone Brand Lead, underscored.

Proper gut care: the cornerstone of lifelong wellness

"The rapidly changing weather and rising levels of stress can take a toll on our immune system,” Mateo said. “This is why, keeping our gut strong and healthy is no longer an option, it’s a necessity for Filipinos who want to thrive in their day-to-day.”

A balanced gut microbiome is the foundation of holistic well-being. These bacteria play an important role in the way the body digests food, absorbs nutrients, and enables immunity.

Probiotics like Erceflora which contains billions of 4-strain Bacillius Clausii, can help the gut function properly, which can ultimately lead to improved mental health, better energy levels, and greater resilience against common illnesses.

Erceflora’s rebrand from a trusted children’s probiotic to a comprehensive gut health solution for individuals of all ages, along with the rollout of its new variants, reinforces the brand’s mission to empower Filipinos to take charge of their own health in a meaningful way.

“By providing everyone with a quick and easy solution to take their gut health seriously, we enable them to put their health in their own hands and help them to be more intentional in prioritizing their healthcare journey,” Mateo shared.