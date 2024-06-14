Power future

In the dynamic landscape of the Philippine workforce, readiness for the future is not just a goal; it’s a necessity.

#InDemandPH, a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by Bayan Academy backed by J.P. Morgan, stands as a beacon of change, transforming lives and industries across the nation.

#InDemandPH has left an indelible mark, equipping over 13,000 individuals with essential skills across three priority sectors.

These sectors, including IT-BPM, construction, manufacturing and transportation and logistics represent the cornerstone of the Philippine economy’s growth trajectory.

The heart of #InDemandPH lies in its ability to understand the workforce’s challenges and provide tailored solutions, ensuring participants become not just skilled but highly sought-after in their respective fields.

This transformative journey extends beyond mere training; it’s about preparing individuals for the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where emerging jobs redefine traditional roles.

Carlo Godoy, a 30-year-old IT Specialist at the Philippine Navy, found his calling through #InDemandPH. His transition from military service to cybersecurity professional underscores the program’s impact.

“The training was transformative. It equipped me with practical skills, making me industry-ready,” Godoy said.

Godoy, alongside his team, spearheaded innovative research: “Cybersecurity Scientometric Analysis: Mapping of Scientific Articles using Scopus API for Data Mining and Webscraping.”

They entered their project in an international competition such as the 2022 5th International Conference on Data Science and Information Technology, and its related event, the International Conference on Data Mining and Big Data Analytics.

Their findings shed light on the complex world of cybersecurity research, providing valuable insights for the Philippines’ security posture.

“The mentors and professors of Bayan Academy, through their expertise and encouragement, played a pivotal role in this achievement,” Godoy added.

The journey of #InDemandPH began with a vision to revolutionize vocational education. Collaborating with Tesda, the program aligns with industry needs and market demands, laying the groundwork for a skilled workforce poised for the future.