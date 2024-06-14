Lucky 90 enjoys ‘City of Life’

Incentive travel was held last 11-13 June 2024 at Asia’s City of Life, Hong Kong for 90 JC Premiere partners.

JC Worldwide is the founder of the Toktok delivery app and Siomai King.

A three-day all-expense paid tour was JC’s tradition in rewarding and acknowledging exceptional achievements.

The group enjoyed unique and exciting activities of Hong Kong’s Culture, Food, and a captivating view of the modern landscape.

A whole day of fun rides and photo ops at Ocean Park was one of the unforgettable highlights of the trip.

Despite his busy schedule, JC Premiere president Jonathan So joined the trip to show his appreciation and support to the hardworking achievers.

Achievers all

It is truly a remarkable experience that everyone will carry as they embark on new challenges.

This Hong Kong reward serves as a motivation to achieve and be more successful in every opportunity encountered in the business.