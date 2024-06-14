JC’s top qualifiers enjoy the 'City of Life', Hong Kong!

An incentive travel was held last 11-13 June 2024 at the Asia’s City of Life, Hong Kong, to JC’s Top 90 Qualifiers. They were treated to a much-deserved three-days, two-nights all-expense paid accommodation at the Metro Park Hotel in Kowloon. This is JC’s tradition of rewarding and acknowledging exceptional achievements
The group enjoyed the unique and exciting activities of Hong Kong’s culture, food, and captivating view of the skyscrapers and the Kowloon Peninsula. A whole day of fun rides and photo ops at Ocean Park were one of the unforgettable highlights of this trip. Despite his busy schedule, JC Premiere President Mr. Jonathan So made sure to join this spectacular trip to show his appreciation and support to these 90 hardworking achievers.
Among the recipients of these incentives were:
1. Aida K. Castanares
2. Jenifer E. Arellano
3. Epifanio E. Plata
4. Kenichi R. Enda
5. Jocelyn R. Penafiel
6. Erarev Bacho-Crisostomo
7. Mernille L. Simsim
8. Cherry Ann C. Espulgar
9. Ferdinand Ryan S. Crisostomo
10. Joana Paula V. Dela Cruz
11. Marivic T. Tabugoc
12. Jean B. Urquiola
13. Jerome Lemuel M. Castillo
14. Jose Henry D. Espulgar Jr
15. Maryrose M. Perez
16. Joanna Marie R. Razon
17. Reynaldo S. Bandalan
18. Armando B. Ardemer
19. Catherine P. Colasan
20. Edwin M. Guevarra
21. Lester R. Cruz
22. Juanita C. Mandin
23. Nerissa L. Villanueva
24. Francisco T. Ambrad Jr.
25. Normelyn T. Malacad
26. Myca Sharon F. Gonzales
27. Liza K. Espina
28. Gualberto T. Damasco III
29. Ricarlyn R. Galang
30. Joel C. Fabricabte
31. Flordeliza O. Bandola
32. Rogelio B. Topacio
33. Blesilda A. Pascual
34. Michael Jose Manzanillo
35. Elaine B. Guyguyon
36. Marilyn B. Macalalad
37. Marites N. Sonota
38. Rochelle Angeica D. Tomado
39. Dianne Abbigail L. Tan
40. Albert C. Unciano
41. Flordeliza P. Makidang
42. Maria Theresa R. Lanzanas
43. Jay A. Pabualan
44. Arjay T. Domingo
45. Nancy B. Topacio
46. Nigel Ron R. Lanzanas
47. Nisa Lorraine P. De Catalina
48. Imee P. Panes
49. Rommel V. Penafiel
50. Kathryn Hazel Cruz
51. Edna P. Panga
52. Elizabeth H. Liwag
53. Romon B. Ang
54. Micah Kit M. Merino
55. Earl K. Castanares
56. Janet J. Yalong
57. Cerrina Jillian C. Espulgar
58. Shermaine Joy B. Tanguilig
59. Charles Kevin L. Tan
60. Mary Jessadee C. Guirgio
61. Maria Arriza Carla Santos
62. Anne Kristine P. Cruz
63. Muamar A. Salihk
64. Mahdiya Farzeen C. Salihk
65. Monaliza C. Salihk
66. Ralph Adrian K. Castanares
67. Celeste C. Cardinas
68. Lucky Feb N. Denaque
69. Rubeluna D. Pernitez
70. Paul Erik R. Lanzanas
71. Germelina D. Consul
72. Rose May C. Dela Cruz
73. Ma. Katrina M. Rubio
74. Anastacia B. Unira
75. Altea B. Puerto
76. Bernarda Balisoro
77. Amelia T. Morseley
78. Agnes L. Diaz
79. Hanna L. Diaz
80. Eleonor D. Llose
81. Juliene Camille E. Relacion
82. Fe N. Denaque
83. Angelica G. Denaque
84. Rosalyn R. Donesa
85. Neneth A. Morales
86. Aquilla M. Ganzon
87. Juieta B. Puerto
88. Mond Ezra R. Aragon
89. Florencia A. Orozco
90. Ceciia C. Cartilla
Truly, a remarkable experience that everyone will carry as they embark onto new challenges. This Hong Kong reward serves as a motivation to achieve and be more successful to every opportunity encountered in the business.