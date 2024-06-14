JC’s top qualifiers enjoy the 'City of Life', Hong Kong!

An incentive travel was held last 11-13 June 2024 at the Asia’s City of Life, Hong Kong, to JC’s Top 90 Qualifiers. They were treated to a much-deserved three-days, two-nights all-expense paid accommodation at the Metro Park Hotel in Kowloon. This is JC’s tradition of rewarding and acknowledging exceptional achievements

The group enjoyed the unique and exciting activities of Hong Kong’s culture, food, and captivating view of the skyscrapers and the Kowloon Peninsula. A whole day of fun rides and photo ops at Ocean Park were one of the unforgettable highlights of this trip. Despite his busy schedule, JC Premiere President Mr. Jonathan So made sure to join this spectacular trip to show his appreciation and support to these 90 hardworking achievers.

Among the recipients of these incentives were:

1. Aida K. Castanares

2. Jenifer E. Arellano

3. Epifanio E. Plata

4. Kenichi R. Enda

5. Jocelyn R. Penafiel

6. Erarev Bacho-Crisostomo

7. Mernille L. Simsim

8. Cherry Ann C. Espulgar

9. Ferdinand Ryan S. Crisostomo

10. Joana Paula V. Dela Cruz

11. Marivic T. Tabugoc

12. Jean B. Urquiola

13. Jerome Lemuel M. Castillo

14. Jose Henry D. Espulgar Jr

15. Maryrose M. Perez

16. Joanna Marie R. Razon

17. Reynaldo S. Bandalan

18. Armando B. Ardemer

19. Catherine P. Colasan

20. Edwin M. Guevarra

21. Lester R. Cruz

22. Juanita C. Mandin

23. Nerissa L. Villanueva

24. Francisco T. Ambrad Jr.

25. Normelyn T. Malacad

26. Myca Sharon F. Gonzales

27. Liza K. Espina

28. Gualberto T. Damasco III

29. Ricarlyn R. Galang

30. Joel C. Fabricabte

31. Flordeliza O. Bandola

32. Rogelio B. Topacio

33. Blesilda A. Pascual

34. Michael Jose Manzanillo

35. Elaine B. Guyguyon

36. Marilyn B. Macalalad

37. Marites N. Sonota

38. Rochelle Angeica D. Tomado

39. Dianne Abbigail L. Tan

40. Albert C. Unciano

41. Flordeliza P. Makidang

42. Maria Theresa R. Lanzanas

43. Jay A. Pabualan

44. Arjay T. Domingo

45. Nancy B. Topacio

46. Nigel Ron R. Lanzanas

47. Nisa Lorraine P. De Catalina

48. Imee P. Panes

49. Rommel V. Penafiel

50. Kathryn Hazel Cruz

51. Edna P. Panga

52. Elizabeth H. Liwag

53. Romon B. Ang

54. Micah Kit M. Merino

55. Earl K. Castanares

56. Janet J. Yalong

57. Cerrina Jillian C. Espulgar

58. Shermaine Joy B. Tanguilig

59. Charles Kevin L. Tan

60. Mary Jessadee C. Guirgio

61. Maria Arriza Carla Santos

62. Anne Kristine P. Cruz

63. Muamar A. Salihk

64. Mahdiya Farzeen C. Salihk

65. Monaliza C. Salihk

66. Ralph Adrian K. Castanares

67. Celeste C. Cardinas

68. Lucky Feb N. Denaque

69. Rubeluna D. Pernitez

70. Paul Erik R. Lanzanas

71. Germelina D. Consul

72. Rose May C. Dela Cruz

73. Ma. Katrina M. Rubio

74. Anastacia B. Unira

75. Altea B. Puerto

76. Bernarda Balisoro

77. Amelia T. Morseley

78. Agnes L. Diaz

79. Hanna L. Diaz

80. Eleonor D. Llose

81. Juliene Camille E. Relacion

82. Fe N. Denaque

83. Angelica G. Denaque

84. Rosalyn R. Donesa

85. Neneth A. Morales

86. Aquilla M. Ganzon

87. Juieta B. Puerto

88. Mond Ezra R. Aragon

89. Florencia A. Orozco

90. Ceciia C. Cartilla

Truly, a remarkable experience that everyone will carry as they embark onto new challenges. This Hong Kong reward serves as a motivation to achieve and be more successful to every opportunity encountered in the business.