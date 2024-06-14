Hurdler Hoffman captures bronze

Filipino-American Lauren Hoffman clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Edmonton Athletics Invitational in Canada last Friday.

Hoffman clocked in at 56.10 seconds in the tournament that is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver.

Also in the same tournament, Robyn Brown, also a Filipino-American, finished in fifth place in the final with a time of 56.93 seconds.

Currently, Hoffman is currently at No. 34 in the World Athletics Paris rankings with 1218 points while Brown sits at No. 46 with 1188 points.

The deadline for gathering ranking points and hitting the Olympic standard of 54.85 seconds is on 30 June.

Hoffman’s fastest time was at 55.72 seconds at the 2024 Drake Relays in Iowa last May.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) secretary general Jasper Tanhueco told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Duke University student-athlete will make the cut and join pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena in the French capital.

“She’s in a good position. So we’re confident she will qualify,” Tanhueco said.

“At the same time, she will have another competition, so hopefully she will hit the standard there.”

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eric Cray finished in fifth place in the men’s 400-m hurdles with a time of 50.11 seconds.

Currently at No. 49 with 1202 points, Cray needs to make it to the top 40 in the rankings or hit the standard of 48.70 seconds.

His fastest so far in the event was 48.98 seconds in 2016 at the Meeting de Atletismo Madrid in Madrid.