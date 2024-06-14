Hotel adds 200 Cebu City rooms

Property developer Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) has opened a 200-room hotel in Bacolod—its first development outside Cebu City as the company pushes forward with its footprint expansion.

CLI said on Friday that the opening of the Citadines Bacolod, which is presently the largest hotel in the city, is poised to stir local economic growth by encouraging more tourists and even corporate or non-commercial gatherings.

Located strategically along Lacson Avenue, Citadines Bacolod City is just 30 minutes away from the Bacolod-Silay airport and the North Bus Terminal. It is also very close to all major tourist attractions and go-to places in Bacolod.

Hospitality cheers up

“We are expecting our hospitality business to rise as we now have over 1700 keys in our portfolio. Our hotels are already performing well as of the first quarter of 2024, with a revenue surge of 37 percent year-on-year.”

“The launch of Citadines Bacolod City, in addition to our three operational hotels in Cebu, will reinforce this growth,” said CLI chairman and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.

Operated by The Ascott Limited, the P2 billion Citadines Bacolod City is a project of CCLI Premier Hotels, a joint venture of CLI in partnership with Capitaine Inc. led by Alec Lustre as company president.

CLI has three operational hotels in Cebu City, namely: Citadines Cebu City with 180 rooms, lyf Cebu City with 159 rooms, and The Pad Co-Living with 258 rooms.

The listed company is also set to complete Citadines Paragon Davao with 263 rooms and Radisson Red with 144 rooms by the end of 2024. Construction and development are underway for Sofitel Cebu City, Abaca Resort Mactan, Mercure Cebu Downtown, and Magspeak Mountain Resort & Villas.