Golf plus lifestyle

Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts Inc. is developing a 150-hectare beachside property in Lian, Batangas.

Lialto Beach and Golf Estates will be a sprawling integrated lifestyle community sitting on a highland featuring sweeping views of the sea and nearby islands.

Carrying a modern eco-minimalist design set amidst gently sloping and rolling terrain, the development will feature a residential village, a world-class 18-hole golf course, a beach clubhouse featuring an iconic 20-meter-tall lighthouse, landscaped gardens, and a nearly one-kilometer coastline that includes a beach area.

The residential village will offer prime lots with sizes ranging from 300 square meters up to 1,200 square meters, including those along the fairways and on elevated areas.

A major highlight of the development will be the Beach Clubhouse by the shore, which will be exclusive to property owners and their guests.

The Clubhouse will be inspired by modern Italian aesthetics that emphasize simplicity and classic beauty, delighting future residents of the village with breathtaking views of the sunset, the sea, the beach, and the nearby mountains.

It will also feature a modern, resort-inspired reception lobby, swimming pools with cabanas and lounge areas, changing rooms, children’s playground, a multi-purpose covered court, outdoor tennis court, yoga area, pocket parks and open spaces, and a viewing deck overlooking the horizon.

“Lialto came from the words ‘Lian,’ which is the municipality where the development is located, and ‘Alto,’ which means high altitude or height, a vivid description of how this development stands on an elevated area in this side of Batangas,” says Javier Romeo Abustan, vice president of sales and marketing, Megaworld Global-Estate Inc.

As a sustainable community, Lialto Beach and Golf Estates will be lined up with solar-powered streetlights, as well as adopt a mangrove area along the beach to become the community’s protected marine sanctuary.