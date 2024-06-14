Biden pledges not to pardon son or commute sentence

SAVELLETRI, Italy (AFP) -- United States President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would not pardon his son Hunter or commute any sentence following the latter’s conviction on charges of lying about his drug addiction while buying a handgun.

“No,” Biden replied when reporters at a G7 summit press conference in Italy asked if he would commute any sentence that 54-year-old Hunter faces.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction, he’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know,” Biden said.

“I said I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that. I will not pardon him,” he said.

In the historic first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president’s child, a jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony counts stemming from his 2018 purchase of a handgun while addicted to crack cocaine.

He could face up to 25 years in prison, though as a first-time offender jail time is unlikely. A date was not set for sentencing but it is expected to take place in the next few months.