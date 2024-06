Photos

'Bayanihan sa Barangay'

LOOK: MMDA acting chairman, Atty. Don Artes, and Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval oversee flood mitigation and drainage declogging during the MMDA's "Bayanihan sa Barangay" program at Barangay Tañong in Malabon City on Friday, 14 June 2024.| via Analy Labor