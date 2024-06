Photos

Anti-vape campaign in Malabon

LOOK: Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel, in partnership with the Department of Health, put up a tarp and placard with an anti-vape campaign. This is part of MMDA's Bayanihan sa Barangay program at Barangay Tañong in Malabon City on Friday, 14 June 2024. | via Analy Labor