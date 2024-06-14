3 PNP officials relieved over Quiboloy arrest try

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said at least three police officials have been relieved from their posts over alleged violations in serving the arrest warrants on Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the relief of the Police Regional Office 11 director Police Brig. Gen. Aligre Martinez, PNP Directorate for Operations head Police Maj. Gen. Ronald Lee, and Intelligence Group director Police Col. Edwin Portento will pave the way for a transparent investigation.

“They were administratively relieved to give way to the conduct of our investigation if there were indeed lapses, use of excessive force, or if there was negligence of supervision,” she said.

Fajardo said police authorities will particularly look into whether the service of the warrants was above board. “If it did not violate our police operational procedures on 10 June that led to this issue of the police actions being a supposed overkill,” she added.

Despite the investigation, Fajardo said the PNP remained firm that it conducted a lawful operation in trying to serve the arrest warrants on Quiboloy.

Quiboloy, with five others, is facing charges of violating Republic Act 7610, the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on the sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

They are also charged with qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208.

Meanwhile, Senator Robin Padilla on Friday said he is set to file a resolution to investigate whether the serving of the warrants using “unnecessary and excessive force” violated PNP policy and human rights.

“In serving warrants, law enforcement should take into consideration the totality of the situation at hand which should not in any way violate the dignity of persons,” Padilla said.

He said he will formally file the resolution on 18 June.

“There is a need for the PNP to promote and protect human rights because these very acts are vital to the maintenance of public order, guarantee public safety, and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Padilla’s remarks came after the KoJC issued a statement saying the serving of the arrest warrants on their leader was “unjust.” It said the authorities forced their way into the KoJC compound, Prayer Mountain, and Glory Mountain in Barangay Tamayong, Davao City, as well as the KoJC property in Kitbog, Sarangani.

“Even in searches incident to a lawful arrest, the arrest must precede the search; generally the process cannot be reversed. Thus, we strongly condemn the highly irregular implementation of the warrants of arrest and the arbitrary and oppressive use of force and violence in enforcing the same,” the KoJC said.

In his resolution, Padilla cited Article II Section 4 of the Constitution that “imposes upon the government the primary duty to serve and protect the people” as well as Art. II Sec. 11 that “is a recognition of the state’s high regard for the dignity of every person with a guarantee of full respect for human rights.”

He also cited reports that some missionaries in the raided KoJC premises were hurt.

In response, Fajardo said the PNP was open to cooperating with any investigation regarding its actions during the serving of the arrest warrants as they were part of due process in the justice system.

“The PNP is always open to various investigations whether it will be in the Senate or Congress and the PNP always responds to these kinds of invitations for a probe,” she said.

Fajardo assured Padilla the PNP was ready to cooperate in the probe.

The arrest warrants were not served, however, as Quiboloy was not found.