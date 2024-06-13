Work on Banlic Depot in Calamba underway

The North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project is progressing with the construction of Banlic Depot in Calamba, Laguna.

The 24.5-hectare civil architectural works for the depot under Contract Package S-07, include a control center, stabling yard, maintenance shop, and other ancillary buildings.

“We mark the significant progress since June last year in land development and other preparatory works such as geotechnical investigation, fencing, clearing, erecting temporary project site offices and access roads,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said on Thursday.

“For residents of Banlic and adjacent communities, the NSCR will not only enhance connectivity but also transform their socio-economic status by providing rapid mobility for people and goods,” he said.

In May, the Philippine National Railways (PNR) chairman Michael Macapagal announced that the northern leg of the NSCR project has reached a 60 percent progress rate to date — putting the entire project on track for full completion in 2028.

According to Macapagal, the Metro Manila segment of the NSCR project is anticipated to start by around October. It involves the construction of elevated and at-grade tracks and stations connecting Blumentritt in Manila to Sucat in Parañaque City.

To recall, the Alabang-Calamba leg of the NSCR broke ground in July last year.

In March, the PNR suspended its Tutuban-Alabang operations to make way for the NSCR’s construction.

Co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency, the 147-kilometer NSCR System will connect Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan and Laguna.

Once operational, it will reduce travel time from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna by less than two hours and accommodate 800,000 passengers daily.