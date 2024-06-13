Ubas makes one last stand

Long-jumper Janry Ubas has a tough schedule ahead as he bids to catch the last bus for the Paris Olympics.

Ubas, 30, competes in the Thailand Open from 14 to 17 June and will be going to Almaty, Kazakhstan for XXXIII Qosanov Memorial from 22 to 23 June.

The Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist will cap off the month with the Silk Road to Olympic in Tashkent from 28 to 29 June.

So far, Ubas is currently at No. 42 in the World Rankings with 1179 points and he has until 30 June to hit the Olympic standard of 8.27 meters for an outright berth or finish within the Top 38 of the World Athletics rankings.

Ubas’ best effort is 8.08 meters, a feat he pulled off during the Phnom Penh Sea Games last year.

The final rankings will be released on 7 July that will determine whether or not Ubas will be able to join pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena in the French capital.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Jasper Tanhueco told DAILY TRIBUNE that the federation remains confident that Ubas will eventually make the Olympic grade.

“As long as there is still time for him to compete and the qualification process is ongoing, we want to give him every opportunity to succeed. Hopefully, he can meet the standards for these competitions,” Tanhueco said in an online conversation.

“We just need to keep trying. It’s up to Janry to achieve this.”

Meanwhile, hurdlers Lauren Hoffman, Robyn Brown and Eric Cray are competing in the Edmenton Athletic Invitational in Canada as of press time.

SEA Games gold medalist Kristina Knott is also set to compete in Canada on 15 June for the Harry Jerome International Track Classic in Burnaby.