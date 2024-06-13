SCUTTLEBUTT

HPG men for hire?

Aside from characters from the police and the armed forces found moonlighting as escorts and the nitwits in the Special Action Force who blew their cover as security men of a Chinese bigshot after getting wasted, more cases of side hustles among security forces have cropped up.

A female social media personality is in hot water after posting online a photo showing the back of her driver and an alleged member of the Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group (HPG) in front of her car, seemingly cruising the streets in the congested streets of Metro Manila.

She bragged that her husband tapped the services of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to cut through the notorious metropolitan jams.

The online post went viral on Thursday, 6 June, captioned “How can I settle for less when my husband hired [an] HPG ESCORT just so I don’t get stuck in traffic?). The vlogger ended her caption with a red heart emoji.

The Philippine Defense Forces Forum identified the car as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The post has been deleted, but screenshots of it were reuploaded on social media.

According to HPG Special Operations Division chief Col. Joel Casupanan, the investigation into the issue is ongoing as they want to identify the escorts if they are legitimate members of their team.

“Based on our scrutiny of the picture, there are markings that should be looked for on a standard motorcycle and then an HPG standard helmet,” he said.

“We have to establish if it is true that they paid HPG to escort her. We want to establish, maybe the HPG just went along and she did it just for online content,” Casupanan added.

The HPG earlier issued a statement saying that they will not tolerate any involvement in or endorsement of escort-for-hire services, stressing that such activities are strongly against their existing protocols and regulations.

