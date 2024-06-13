Redevelopment of Capas landfill gains support

CAPAS, Tarlac — With all the hullabaloo happening regarding the sanitary landfill in this town, the local government units (LGUs) in the province of Tarlac have now shown support for its redevelopment by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

This came after BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang met with local officials, citing that the agency will redevelop the Kalangitan sanitary landfill into a more productive and high-impact project that will accelerate growth in the province and provide jobs to more Filipinos.

During their meeting on 29 May, Bingcang discussed the impending expiration of Metro Clark Waste Management Corp.’s contract for the Kalangitan sanitary landfill with Governor Susan A. Yap, Vice Governor Carlito S. David, Board Member Joy Gilbert Lamorena and Board Member Henry Cruz.

The BCDA chief also met with Capas Mayor Roseller B. Rodriguez on 5 June, discussing the aforementioned matter.

During these meetings, the BCDA laid out its plan to redevelop the 100-hectare property where the Kalangitan sanitary landfill is located once the facility has been turned over and decommissioned.

“The 100-hectare landfill area will be rezoned under our New Clark City Master Development Plan. We estimate about 30,000 jobs to be generated from the industrial redevelopment of the area,” Bingcang said.