‘Productive,’ SP Chiz describes Martin powwow

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero described his first official meeting with House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Thursday as “productive and encouraging.”

“This initial engagement was an essential step in re-establishing a strong and collaborative relationship with the House leadership, particularly after a period of strained relations between the Senate and the House of Representatives,” Escudero said.

Escudero emphasized “bridging the gaps” that had previously existed between the two chambers and setting up a framework for more open, transparent, and continuous communication moving forward.

“Speaker Romualdez and I are united in our commitment to ensuring that our legislative efforts are synchronized and centered on the best interests of our nation,” he said.

Both congressional leaders agreed to maintain open lines of communication to avoid misunderstandings and foster a cooperative legislative environment.

“This is crucial for the smooth passage of laws that will benefit our country and our people,” Escudero noted.

Escudero highlighted their shared commitment to passing the remaining priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which are essential for the country’s progress and development.

“During our meeting, we stressed the importance of upholding checks and balances to prevent any single branch from becoming too powerful,” he said.

Escudero underscored that this commitment to checks and balances ensures accountability, transparency, and effective governance. It also allows for healthy debate and the creation of legislation that truly serves the people’s interests.

Congress is now preparing for the third State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Escudero said.

“It is during this important event that the President will lay down his priority legislative measures, and it is imperative that both the Senate and the House are aligned and ready to support these initiatives,” he added.

“Today’s productive meeting marks the beginning of a renewed and strengthened partnership between our two chambers. Together, we are committed to working towards a more united and effective legislative body that can better serve the needs of our nation,” Escudero stressed.