Massive gig economy rises

With 43 million gamers and 1.5 million freelancers, the creative economy and responsible gaming industry offer huge opportunities.

Digital Pilipinas (DP) and SiGMA Asia recently collaborated to support and protect these sectors.

Last 3 to 5 June, SiGMA Asia Summit 2024 provided Filipino gig workers and gamers a platform to form partnerships and connect with industry leaders.

The event drew over 20,000 delegates and 300 exhibitors, highlighting the dynamic gaming landscape in the region.

Digital Pilipinas partners with leaders and businesses as a key player in technology and innovation, advocating for the Filipino digital workforce. Recognizing the gig and gaming sectors’ economic impact, DP served as a media partner for the event.

Gaming was a central focus at the SiGMA Asia Summit 2024. SiGMA World and AIBC World founder Eman Pulis emphasized the importance of regulated online gambling and supporting government regulation in Asia.

Cybersecurity top agenda

Cybersecurity was a key focus at the technology-centric SiGMA Summit Asia. The Department of Information and Communications Technology, represented by Alwell Mulsid, highlighted cyber security risks at the summit. Mulsid stressed that everyone, not just IT professionals, needs to learn how to protect themselves online, noting that endpoints like laptops and desktops are frequent cyber attack targets.