Kanlaon grumblings simmer down

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) monitored a decrease in seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island.

Over the past 24 hours, the seismology bureau recorded only one volcanic tremor on the Kanlaon. From 12 a.m. Tuesday through 12 a.m. Wednesday, seven volcanic earthquakes were registered.

It also emitted on Thursday a moderate plume, reaching 300 meters and drifting south-southwest and southwest.

On Wednesday, it spewed 2,792 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2).

Last Saturday, 8 June, it discharged 4,397 tons of SO2 which according to the Phivolcs is the highest emission this year measured by their campaign survey and the second-highest land-based measure for the volcano.

Moreover, Kanlaon’s edifice was observed to be inflated.

Alert Level 2 remains on the said volcano due to its increased volcanic unrest. Under this, levels of a volcanic earthquake, temperature, acidity and volcanic gas concentrations of monitored springs and fumaroles, steam and ash explosions from the summit crater or new vents, inflation, or swelling of the edifice may be elevated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano’s summit remain restricted.

The public is likewise warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.