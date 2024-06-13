FILIPINO FINTECH FIRM GOES GLOBAL

BayaniPay, a global payments process automation company, has secured a fresh capital of $3 million to expand the scope and territory of its global payments capability, putting it on track to 10X growth this year.

BayaniPay CEO Winston Damarillo announces today that investors Wavemaker Partners, PTGB, and Talino Venture Studios, which previously seed-funded a total of $6.6 million, have raised the additional capital for the company.

With a stronger financial war chest, BayaniPay will launch this month the Bayani GlobalPay, an embedded banking service designed to enable businesses and major billing entities to efficiently reach their customers on a global scale.

Bayani GlobalPay features two embedded banking solutions: GlobalPay, a white-label service that provides non-financial institutions with a custom payment platform, and GlobalPay Express, an all-in-one payment portal for payment management. Institutions may choose between these two solutions based on their needs and requirements.