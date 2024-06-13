EastWest eyes card holders in provinces

Universal lender EastWest Bank (EastWest) aims to attract more credit cardholders in the provinces as it partners with more businesses and designs products for all types of consumers.

“We engage merchants across the country and try to be as localized as we can for those clients who are not from Metro Manila,” EastWest head for credit cards Mia Tamayo said Thursday in a meeting with the media at Okada Manila, Parañaque City.

Tamayo said the bank expects credit cardholders to increase from 1.3 million to 1.4 million this year as more young professionals become financially literate and join the mass and affluent markets.

These are middle-income and upper-middle-income earners.

She shared EastWest Bank’s mass market has expanded to 30 percent and the affluent market to 20 percent of its consumer group.

“What we intend to do is to be the right partner for our chosen market. We are developing a product that is specific for the mass, affluent and high market,” Tamayo said.

She said the bank will be sharing details on new products and other perks starting in August.

Dining discount

Tamayo said more clients are now using credit cards for dining, apart from grocery, online shopping and travel.

For this entire month, the bank offers its credit cardholders a 50 discount for dining at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

Tamayo said this is the bank’s treat for fathers as Father’s Day approaches on Sunday, 16 June.

The promo is available to cardholders of EastWest Singapore Airlines, KrisFlyer Platinum Mastercard, EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer World Mastercard, EastWest Priority Visa Infinite, EastWest Visa Platinum and EastWest Platinum Mastercard.