WORLD

Disney, Florida panel ink 15-year deal settling legal row

(FILES) This combination of pictures created on 27 March 2024 shows Mickey Mouse posing during Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on 6 October 2018 in Los Angeles and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at a live town hall hosted by Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, on 9 January 2024. According to US media reports, Disney and the Governor DeSantis-backed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have reached a legal settlment on March 27, 2024 regarding the self-governance status and special tax district that includes the Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida. VALERIE MACON, Christian MONTERROSA / AFP
(FILES) This combination of pictures created on 27 March 2024 shows Mickey Mouse posing during Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on 6 October 2018 in Los Angeles and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at a live town hall hosted by Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, on 9 January 2024. According to US media reports, Disney and the Governor DeSantis-backed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have reached a legal settlment on March 27, 2024 regarding the self-governance status and special tax district that includes the Walt Disney World theme park in Orlando, Florida. VALERIE MACON, Christian MONTERROSA / AFP

A council that oversees land development at Disney's Florida theme parks approved a 15-year deal with the entertainment giant, US media reported Wednesday, after both sides agreed in March to settle a contentious legal dispute.

As part of the agreement, approved unanimously according to CNN, Disney will invest up to $17 billion over the next 10-20 years to develop its massive Orlando-area resorts and theme parks.

The agreement also envisions the creation of a fifth "major" Disney theme park in the area, as well as two "minor" ones.

Disney and the council announced in late March that they had agreed to settle pending lawsuits and work towards such an agreement.

The legal battles began after Florida's Republican-controlled legislature revoked a unique arrangement that allowed Disney -- the state's largest private employer -- to control land development in the area where its parks are located.

The move was widely viewed as retaliation for Disney voicing opposition to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which aimed to outlaw teachings of certain LGBTQ issues in schools.

Disney for decades had selected its own representatives to govern some aspects of the area, but the legislature replaced that body with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board.

The DeSantis-appointed panel took over management of the land hosting the Walt Disney World Resort in 2023. 

Disney employs tens of thousands of staff at its theme park and headquarters in the Orlando area.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph