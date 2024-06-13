DFA requires Chinese visitors to submit social ID

Chinese nationals applying for Philippine temporary visitors’ visas are now required to submit their Chinese Social Insurance Record Certificates.

This after the Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced additional requirements for Chinese nationals seeking to travel to the Philippines for a short period.

According to the DFA, Chinese nationals applying for 9(a) temporary visitors’ visa must submit their record certificates at Philippine Foreign Service Posts in China.

“The submitted Certificate must be registered for at least six months at the time of the submission of the visa application,” the advisory read.

Chinese nationals currently enrolled in primary, secondary, or college education who will be required to submit proof of enrollment and retirees above 55 years old are exempted from the new visa requirement.

“Other exceptions to the requirement will only be considered on a case-to-case basis,” it said.

The stricter visa requirements for Chinese nationals were implemented amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea and concerns over national security risks associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs, which are predominantly run by Chinese nationals.

DFA Undersecretary Jesus Domingo previously said that the new measure for Chinese nationals was standard practice from other countries such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Domingo stated that the new measure is being implemented to address the "major challenge" posed by some Chinese nationals who have allegedly submitted fake documents, identification cards, and bank statements.