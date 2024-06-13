BuCor pursues reforms; 26 dismissed

Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang said that the cleansing of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCoR) will persist until discipline and values are deeply instilled in the hearts and minds of all personnel.

He noted that while deserving individuals have been rewarded with promotions for their exemplary performance, those who remain a liability and bring disgrace to the agency have been dismissed or reprimanded.

Since Catapang assumed office in October 2022, at least 26 personnel have been dismissed from service due to grave misconduct and gross negligence of duty.

Currently, the BuCor Internal Affairs Office is investigating 71 personnel, while the Intelligence and Investigation Division is probing 35 uniformed and one non-uniformed personnel for various allegations and offenses.

Catapang revealed that a total of 129 personnel have been promoted for their commendable work, including two corrections chief superintendents, corrections superintendents, corrections technical chief inspectors, corrections chief inspectors, corrections senior officer IVs, corrections officers II, corrections technical officer IIs and non-uniformed personnel.

He assured continued promotion for deserving individuals and vowed to recruit new talent, pledging ongoing reform efforts for the bureau during his tenure as director general.

Catapang expressed confidence that with the assistance of reformed BuCor personnel, they can transform the neglect endured by the bureau over 50 years within five years, emphasizing their accelerated pace compared to other government agencies.