Bong Go supports Imus with new bypass road during visit

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, 11 June, conducted an on-site inspection of the newly completed bypass road connecting Buhay na Tubig to Bahayang Pag-asa Phase 1 in Imus City, Cavite.

This strategic infrastructure project, funded through Go’s support as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, aims to foster local development and enhance connectivity within the province.

"I hope that this project will serve as a lifeline that connects communities, empowers local businesses, and provides new growth opportunities," Go remarked.

The road strategically stretched to link two major community zones, reducing travel time and facilitating for easier access to essential services.

Go also spoke about the importance of infrastructure in achieving comprehensive regional development.

"As part of our commitment to the Filipino people, we have prioritized infrastructure projects that will create a lasting impact on the lives of our citizens. Such initiative is a testament to that promise, ensuring that development is not just concentrated in Metro Manila but is evenly spread across our beloved country," he added.

The Bypass Road is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, improve transport logistics, and spur economic growth in Cavite. During his visit, Go also emphasized the project's role in the socio-economic upliftment of the local community. By improving transport networks, this can attract more investors to Cavite, boosting job creation and economic activities.

Meanwhile, Go also acknowledged local officials for supporting the project, including Congressman AJ Advincula, Mayor Alex AA Advincula, and Vice Mayor Homer Saquilayan, among others.

Aside from the bypass road, Go has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.

To end, Go reiterated his commitment to continuous improvement of the country's infrastructure network, saying, "Let this be an example of how we can work together to build a stronger and more connected Philippines. We will continue to push for projects that uplift the lives of every Filipino, regardless of where they live."

On the same day, Go assisted barangay health workers, nutrition workers, and indigents in Imus City, Cavite. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also personally inspected the Imus City Super Health Center, and he proudly mentioned that one of his key advocacies is the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide.

He highlighted the critical role of Super Health Centers in advancing the early detection of diseases through accessible basic health services at the community level. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 17 in Cavite.

“Patuloy po nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, magseserbisyo ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.